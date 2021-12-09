Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ESMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

NYSE:ESMT opened at $22.58 on Thursday. Engagesmart has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Engagesmart will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

