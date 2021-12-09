Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth $2,090,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,019 shares of company stock worth $9,917,502. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ENTG. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $152.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.14. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.77 and a twelve month high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

