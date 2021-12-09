Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EVA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $72.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enviva Partners has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 184.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,723 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 45.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,607,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 498,472 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the third quarter valued at about $13,971,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 49.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,764,000 after acquiring an additional 250,713 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 20.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after acquiring an additional 211,225 shares during the period.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

