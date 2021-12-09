EOS (EOS) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.27 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, EOS has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. EOS has a market cap of $3.21 billion and $1.27 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.29 or 0.00006791 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000899 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,041,420,774 coins and its circulating supply is 973,420,363 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

