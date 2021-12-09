Epwin Group’s (EPWN) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of EPWN stock opened at GBX 105.76 ($1.40) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £153.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. Epwin Group has a one year low of GBX 79.95 ($1.06) and a one year high of GBX 121.60 ($1.61). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 112.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Epwin Group alerts:

Epwin Group Company Profile

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.