Epwin Group’s (EPWN) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of EPWN stock opened at GBX 105.76 ($1.40) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £153.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. Epwin Group has a one year low of GBX 79.95 ($1.06) and a one year high of GBX 121.60 ($1.61). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 112.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Epwin Group Company Profile
