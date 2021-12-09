Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of EQUEY stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. Equatorial Energia has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68.
About Equatorial Energia
