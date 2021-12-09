Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of EQUEY stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. Equatorial Energia has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68.

About Equatorial Energia

Equatorial Energia SA operates as a holding company. The firm invests in the capital stock of other companies, consortiums, and undertakings that operates in the electricity sector or in similar activities. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Transmission, Services, Trading, Central and Other.

