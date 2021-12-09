Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AutoZone, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the company will earn $28.69 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2023 earnings at $30.07 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.61 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,922.24.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,988.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,098.69 and a 1-year high of $2,028.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,805.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,636.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,042,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $920,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

