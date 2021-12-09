Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for December, 9th (ABT, APP, BCRX, BSX, EUSG, EW, GMED, IS, MDT, NUVA)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, December 9th:

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:EUSG). DA Davidson issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

