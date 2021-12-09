Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $5.81 on Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $5.81 or 0.00011783 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $186.10 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,337.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.69 or 0.08714804 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.55 or 0.00323391 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.09 or 0.00948738 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00080321 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.53 or 0.00406444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.64 or 0.00285063 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.