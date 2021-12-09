Ernie Herrman Sells 40,000 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ernie Herrman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,900,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,028 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 76,495 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 18.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.15.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

