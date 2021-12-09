Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.68.

ERO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of ERO opened at C$18.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$17.24 and a 52 week high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

