Erste Group Upgrades Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Buy

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $240.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RS Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.7% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,600,000. British Columbia Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 3,099,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,938,000 after buying an additional 129,545 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,101,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,372,000 after buying an additional 189,013 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

