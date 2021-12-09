ESBC (ESBC) Price Tops $0.0221 on Major Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. ESBC has a market capitalization of $682,461.17 and approximately $49,202.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ESBC has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ESBC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

