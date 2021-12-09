ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.01 million.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $86.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $115.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.45 and a 200-day moving average of $88.57.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESE shares. Sidoti raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESE. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $787,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.