ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.01 million.
ESCO Technologies stock opened at $86.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $115.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.45 and a 200-day moving average of $88.57.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on ESE shares. Sidoti raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESE. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $787,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ESCO Technologies Company Profile
ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.
