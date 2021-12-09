Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 138,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 912,800 shares.The stock last traded at $50.06 and had previously closed at $50.51.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 459.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

