Essex LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,366 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $334.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.72. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $209.11 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 560,699 shares of company stock worth $190,274,257. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

