Essex Property Trust, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.33. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ESS. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.61.

NYSE ESS opened at $348.60 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $226.79 and a 1-year high of $357.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.38 and a 200-day moving average of $324.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,048 shares of company stock worth $23,350,317 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

