Ether Zero Reaches Market Capitalization of $205,724.76 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $205,724.76 and approximately $3,845.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,124.54 or 0.08647056 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00079694 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.