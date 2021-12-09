Ethverse Market Cap Reaches $1.13 Million (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last week, Ethverse has traded down 41.8% against the US dollar. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethverse has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $4,329.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.00336888 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010614 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001021 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $712.31 or 0.01486222 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

