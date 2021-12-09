Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 4,404 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of CFO opened at $76.11 on Thursday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $77.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.