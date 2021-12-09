Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 4,347 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $142.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

