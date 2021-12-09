Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 609 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,135 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 20.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 47.8% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,035 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.14.

Shares of BA opened at $207.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.14 and its 200 day moving average is $224.80. The company has a market capitalization of $121.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $188.00 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

