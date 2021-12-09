Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $258.58

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 258.58 ($3.43) and traded as low as GBX 251 ($3.33). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 251.50 ($3.34), with a volume of 3,653 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Eurocell from GBX 360 ($4.77) to GBX 340 ($4.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Eurocell from GBX 310 ($4.11) to GBX 330 ($4.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £281.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 258.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 266.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

