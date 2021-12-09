European Sustainable Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:EUSG) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:EUSG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:EUSG traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 94,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,423. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $6,065,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $4,179,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $3,257,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,194,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,148,000.

About European Sustainable Growth Acquisition

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

