EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Purchases 164,800.00 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM traded down 0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching 15.90. The company had a trading volume of 69,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,235. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 18.31. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of 14.87 and a 12 month high of 23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 23.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

