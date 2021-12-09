Evercore ISI Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
CNS stock opened at $93.45 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $62.43 and a 1 year high of $101.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 81.40%. The company had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.
