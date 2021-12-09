Evercore ISI Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

CNS stock opened at $93.45 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $62.43 and a 1 year high of $101.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 81.40%. The company had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 36.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 22.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.