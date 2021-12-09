EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVGO. Zacks Investment Research raised EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVGO stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $677,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.