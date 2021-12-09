ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Achieves Market Cap of $437,087.02

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0747 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $437,087.02 and $205.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014883 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.