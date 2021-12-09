ExclusiveCoin Trading 14.7% Lower This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $447,436.24 and approximately $176.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014989 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000945 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.