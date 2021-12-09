eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 12,500 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $466,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Tuesday, November 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $453,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $459,125.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $631,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $666,125.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $544,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $495,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $564,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $548,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $567,250.00.

Shares of EXPI traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.03. The stock had a trading volume of 465,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,302. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.51. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.66 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth $1,093,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 17.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,502,000 after acquiring an additional 213,817 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 11.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 13.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.