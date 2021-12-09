Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Up 3.2%

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.22. 34,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,164,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 60,805 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $837,892.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,805 shares of company stock worth $1,541,643 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 237.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,181 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $9,187,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 8,051.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 794,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 785,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,395,000 after acquiring an additional 784,221 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 162.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 539,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

