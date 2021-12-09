Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,168 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Amundi acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $899,097,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $264.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

