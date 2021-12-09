Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Sells $40,202.50 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $83,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total value of $41,430.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total value of $42,487.50.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $329.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,865,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,887,090. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.09. The company has a market capitalization of $917.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 7.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 29,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation raised its position in Facebook by 11.9% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 1,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

