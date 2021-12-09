Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,836 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 29,629 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.1% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $48,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total value of $29,452,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock worth $541,049,646. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $335.03. The company had a trading volume of 182,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,895,488. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.97 and its 200-day moving average is $345.19. The company has a market capitalization of $931.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

