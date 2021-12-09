Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 2.5% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total value of $29,452,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock valued at $541,049,646. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $330.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $919.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

