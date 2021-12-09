Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Facebook by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $7,399,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Facebook by 12.8% during the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 139,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 54.3% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $330.56 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $919.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total transaction of $29,452,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock worth $541,049,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

