Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 4.7% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Facebook by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Facebook by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after acquiring an additional 742,330 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,577,363 shares of company stock valued at $541,049,646 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $329.74 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

