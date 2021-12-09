Falconswap Hits 24 Hour Volume of $131,179.00 (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last week, Falconswap has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Falconswap has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $131,179.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Falconswap alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00043465 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.07 or 0.00220184 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap (CRYPTO:FSW) is a coin. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Falconswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falconswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.