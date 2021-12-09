Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 5,865 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1,275.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $166.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.56 and a 200 day moving average of $164.68. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.56 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

