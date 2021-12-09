Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6,011.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,419 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,134 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $69,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,414 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $81.22 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $82.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

