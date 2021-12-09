Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 5,290 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 5.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $64.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.56.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,850 shares of company stock worth $754,257. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

