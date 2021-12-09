Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.43 and last traded at $61.13. Approximately 20,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 15,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average is $69.08.

About Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.