Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC) Insider Acquires A$15,140.40 in Stock

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC) insider Angus Geddes purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of A$15,140.40 ($10,662.25).
The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%.
Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Company Profile
