Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC) Insider Acquires A$15,140.40 in Stock

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC) insider Angus Geddes purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of A$15,140.40 ($10,662.25).

Get Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Company Profile

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Fat Prophets Funds Management Australia Pty. Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets of across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks using contrarian approach.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.