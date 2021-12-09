FedEx (FDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 16th. Analysts expect FedEx to post earnings of $4.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FedEx to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $244.75 on Thursday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.59.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

