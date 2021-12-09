Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,430 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $1,498,387,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,934,000 after purchasing an additional 972,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,723,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,025,660,000 after purchasing an additional 707,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock opened at $342.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.40.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.