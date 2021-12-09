Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,575 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Oshkosh worth $21,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Oshkosh by 97.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Oshkosh by 25.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 80.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 15.3% during the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OSK opened at $112.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.89 and a 200 day moving average of $115.29. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

