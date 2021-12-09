Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,100 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Dana worth $23,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Dana by 104,025.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 66,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,576 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dana by 317.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 85.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its stake in shares of Dana by 0.7% in the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 520,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Dana alerts:

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $624,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

DAN opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. Dana Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 2.40.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Dana’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Dana Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.