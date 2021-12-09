Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,087 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.1% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $35,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,031 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $247.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $249.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.26. The company has a market capitalization of $159.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.