Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 13,095 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Leggett & Platt worth $24,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innovative Portfolios boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

