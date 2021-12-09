Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,960 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $24,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.2% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 39,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

NYSE:DLR opened at $168.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.44. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $169.97.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,213 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

